ANN ARBOR, Mich. – No. 10 Penn State’s (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) newfound ground game through the first five weeks emerged as a leading storyline ahead of the Nittany Lions trip this weekend to No. 5 Michigan.
Through the first half of the season, Nittany Lion freshmen running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen spearheaded a rejuvenated backfield that averaged 192.6 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
On Saturday, Penn State’s young duo combined for just 35 yards and one touchdown as the Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions, 41-17, at Michigan Stadium.
“We did not control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Singleton finished with 19 yards on six carries, while Allen added 16 yards on six carries. Allen provided the offense’s lone touchdown of the game with a 1-yard run on fourth down. Keyvone Lee tallied one carry for 6 yards.
Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) entered the contest with the conference’s fourth-ranked defense against the run after the Wolverines yielded 81.7 yards rushing per game to their six previous opponents.
Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a team-high 74 yards on six carries. Of those 74 yards, 62 came on a single play in the second quarter when the fourth-year starter faked a handoff to Allen and reached Michigan’s 4-yard line before finally being taken down on a diving tackle by Wolverines cornerback DJ Turner.
Clifford was 7 of 19 passing for 120 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. Penn State coach James Franklin said Clifford’s exit was because of an injury. Freshman Drew Allar entered with about 11 minutes to play in the final quarter and finished 5 of 10 passing for 37 yards.
Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley’s 57 yards on five catches topped all Nittany Lions pass-catchers. It took until the third quarter before Tinsley recorded his first reception.
Penn State’s 111 yards rushing against the Wolverines only trailed a 98-yard outing at Purdue in the season opener for the group’s lowest total on the ground this season. The offense produced 268 yards.
Saturday marked the first start of offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad’s career as a Nittany Lion. Nourzad transferred to the program from Cornell in the offseason and started at left guard in place of Landon Tengwall. Franklin postgame announced Tengwall suffered an injury during pregame warmups.
Penn State dropped to 10-16 all-time against Michigan, and the win was the Wolverines' second consecutive over the Nittany Lions after a 21-17 win at Beaver Stadium in 2021.
“It’s not ideal, it’s not something that’s acceptable, it’s not up to our standard,” Penn State linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said after the loss. “We’re going to go through the corrections and find a way to get to 1-0 next week.”
Penn State hosts Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.
