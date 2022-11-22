STATE COLLEGE – Penn State maintained its grip at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers 55-10 over the weekend to improve to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play this season.
Last week’s top four teams remained unchanged, with Georgia (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 3) and Texas Christian (No. 4) holding firm at their positions. Tennessee, which was No. 5 last week, dropped to No. 10 after a 25-point loss to South Carolina over the weekend. Louisiana State replaced Tennessee at No. 5 this week.
The College Football Playoff committee’s rankings will be revealed each Tuesday through Nov. 29. The committee’s top four teams will then be unveiled on Dec. 4 after conference championship weekend, setting the stage for this year’s playoff field.
Penn State was ranked No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this season, unveiled on Nov. 1. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to No. 14 in the committee’s rankings a week later after nabbing a 45-14 road win at Indiana on Nov. 5.
Penn State’s two losses this season are against Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines play at noon Saturday for the chance to represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3.
Earlier this week, Penn State held steady at No. 11 with 994 points in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 (990 points) in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll which was also released on Sunday.
Penn State can secure a 10-win regular season with a win this Saturday when Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium.
The College Football Playoff national championship game will be played on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.