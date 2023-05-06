STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s season opener on Sept. 2 against West Virginia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
The previous time Penn State hosted a season and home-opening night game was Sept. 1, 2001, versus Miami (Florida). This will mark Penn State’s first game on NBC since Sept. 16, 2006, at Notre Dame. Beaver Stadium has never hosted a game broadcasted by NBC.
The Nittany Lions hold a series lead of 48-9-2 against West Virginia. Penn State will face the Mountaineers for the first time since 1992.
The Nittany Lions have won the previous four contests between the two schools, dating back to 1989. In the previous matchup in 1992, Penn State came out on top on the road, earning a 40-26 win. The previous year, the Nittany Lions took down West Virginia, 51-6, at Beaver Stadium.
In 2024, Penn State will play at West Virginia on Aug. 31 to complete the two-game series.
West Virginina went 5-7 during the 2022 season. Penn State finished 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory.
