STATE COLLEGE – Penn State rolled up 562 yards against the Ohio Bobcats in a 46-10 win on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Freshman running back Nick Singleton rushed for a game-high 179 yards rushing on 10 carries. He scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards with a pair of touchdown passes. Fourth-year starter Sean Clifford ended the contest 19-of-27 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown. Clifford, who was rested early in the third quarter, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He connected on passes to 10 receivers.
Ohio’s offense only crossed midfield three times.
The Nittany Lions’ defense held the Bobcats to 95 yards rushing and 16 first downs. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 14 of 30 passes for 119 yards, and the Bobcats’ offense accumulated 259 yards.
This story will be updated.
