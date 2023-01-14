STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Running back Keyvone Lee will head elsewhere to conclude his collegiate playing career.
On Friday, the former Nittany Lions starter announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
“I’m officially in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” Lee posted to Twitter.
Lee played in Penn State’s first five games of the 2022 season before missing the rest of the year with an unspecified injury. In the lead up to the Rose Bowl, Penn State coach James Franklin said Lee would be available for the contest.
The third-year Florida native pulled in a game-winning touchdown reception in Penn State’s season-opening win against Purdue. He opened the year as the Nittany Lions starting running back before being supplanted by Nicholas Singleton in Week 3 at Auburn.
After receiving 10 carries (40 yards) against Northwestern in Week 5, Lee only logged one carry a week later at Michigan. The contest against the Wolverines marked Lee’s final appearance of the season.
In 2021, Lee paced Penn State’s rushing efforts with 530 yards throughout 13 games. He started four contests. Lee averaged 4.9 yards per carry and reached the end zone twice that season. As a freshman in 2020, the 6-foot, 225-pound running back recorded three starts and accumulated 438 yards with four touchdowns.
Singleton and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen spearheaded Penn State’s rushing attack in 2022. Singleton ran for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Allen ended the year with 867 yards and 10 touchdowns. Singleton and Allen became the first freshman duo in the Big Ten to rush for more than 700 yards in a season. Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.
