STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State moved into the College Football Playoff’s top 10 on Tuesday as committee members voted the Nittany Lions No. 8, up three spots from last week’s position at No. 11.
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern California claimed the ranking’s top four heading into this weekend’s conference championships.
Ohio State fell from the top four to No. 5 after the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes in Columbus last weekend. Louisiana State dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 following its loss to Texas A&M.
Penn State capped its regular season with a 35-16 win against Michigan State to improve to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play on the year. The Nittany Lions’ lone losses were to Ohio State and Michigan.
Previously, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Nov. 1.
Penn State’s No. 8 ranking in the College Football Playoff’s poll matches its spot in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Bowl picture
With Tuesday’s ranking in the College Football Playoff, Penn State is well positioned to receive a berth for a New Year’s Six Bowl when postseason designations are announced on Sunday.
Many projections by national writers have Penn State playing Tulane in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl, which would signal the second time since 2019 that the Nittany Lions would play in the Texas-based bowl.
If the Cotton Bowl ends up as Penn State’s postseason location, the Nittany Lions will draw the winner of Saturday’s Central Florida-Tulane American Athletic Conference championship game.
During Tuesday’s College Football Playoff reveal, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit essentially said a Rose Bowl (New Year’s Six) berth might not be out of reach for the Nittany Lions.
Herbstreit, an Ohio State alumnus, pointed to the fact that Ohio State played in the Rose Bowl just last season as a factor that could tilt in Penn State’s favor with the bowl.
While the projections are nearly cemented, they could shift with upset wins by Purdue (vs. Michigan) and Kansas State (vs. TCU) during this weekend’s conference championships.
Here are a couple projections by leading bowl experts:
Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane, Arlington, Texas, Jan. 2
McMurphy’s latest projections have Penn State meeting Tulane in early January. As far as the Rose Bowl, he predicts Ohio State will play Washington. McMurphy has Tennessee and Clemson penciled in the Orange Bowl, a New Year’s Six destinations that could potentially select Penn State.
Sporting News (Bill Bender): Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane
Bender has a Penn State-Tulane Cotton Bowl matchup, but he’s replaced Clemson with Kansas State as the Orange Bowl opponent for Tennessee.
CBS Sports’ (Jerry Palm), Althon Sports’ (Steven Lassan) and 247Sports’ (Brad Crawford) projections for the Cotton, Rose and Orange bowls match those of McMurphy.
