STATE COLLEGE – Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) debuted at No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season.
The College Football Playoff committee announced its top 25 on Tuesday night, and the committee’s rankings will be revealed each Tuesday until the final four teams are announced at noon on Dec. 4
Tennessee emerged as the surprise of the night, as committee members voted the Volunteers No. 1 in Tuesday’s poll. Tennessee has wins this season against Alabama (No. 6) and Louisiana State (No. 10).
Ohio State checked in at No. 2 following its 44-31 win on Saturday against Penn State.
Georgia is ranked No. 3 and hosts Tennessee this weekend in an SEC East matchup with national championship implications. Clemson made its debut this season at No. 4, followed by No. 5 Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions 41-17 earlier this season in Ann Arbor. Michigan and Ohio State will play in Columbus on Nov. 26 in both teams’ regular-season finale. Big Ten member Illinois is ranked No. 16.
Penn State has remaining games this season against Indiana (Nov. 5), Maryland (Nov. 12), Rutgers (Nov. 19) and Michigan State (Nov. 26).
On Sunday, Penn State was ranked No. 16 in both the Associated Press Top 25 poll (641 points) and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll (602 points).
