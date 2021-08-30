STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State football coach James Franklin announced senior safety Jaquan Brisker, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, redshirt senior kicker/punter Jordan Stout, redshirt senior safety Jonathan Sutherland and redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker have been named team captains for the 2021 season.
Clifford and Sutherland become the first three-time team captains in the storied history of Penn State football. Stout returns for his second season as a team captain.
Brisker has played in 22 career games, making nine starts. He earned All-American first-team honors from Pro Football Focus in 2020. Brisker tallied six pass breakups in 2020, good for a tie for seventh in the Big Ten, and finished 12th in the Big Ten for solo tackles (33). He was 15th in the conference in total tackles (57) and third among defensive backs.
Mustipher has appeared in 34 career games, making 10 starts. He started all nine games at defensive tackle in 2020, making 35 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two QB hurries and a pass breakup. Mustipher registered a career-high eight tackles vs. Ohio State on Oct. 31, 2020.
Clifford has played in 25 career games, making 20 starts. He has compiled 11 career games with two or more passing touchdowns, eight with three or more and two with four or more. He owns 11 career games with multi-passing touchdown halves and eight games with multi-passing TD quarters. Clifford is one of 11 Penn State players to reach 5,000 yards of total offense and one of 12 quarterbacks to eclipse 4,000 career passing yards. Clifford sits as the current all-time leader at Penn State with a career passing efficiency rating of 146.8. He ranks second all-time at Penn State in completion percentage (.600), third in yards per attempt (8.2), fourth in touchdown percentage (7.11), fifth in passing touchdowns (41), 11th in passing yardage (4.732) and completions (346), 12th in attempts (577) and tied for 14th in yards per completion (13.7).
Stout has appeared in 22 games for the Nittany Lions. He is tied for second at Penn State with three field goals of 50 or more yards (50 vs. Ohio State, 2020; program-record 57-yarder vs. Pitt, 2019; 53 vs. Idaho, 2019) with Kevin Kelly (2005-08) and Massimo Manca (1982, 84-86). In 2019, Stout became the first Penn State kicker with multiple 50-yard field goals since Kevin Kelly in 2008.
Sutherland has played in 35 career games, making one start. He blocked two punts against Idaho on Aug. 31, 2019, marking the first time Penn State blocked two punts in a game since 2000 vs. Louisiana Tech. He was awarded the No. 0 jersey as special teams leader, beginning a new Penn State tradition.
Walker has competed in 26 career games, making 22 starts, all at left tackle. He was named to the Big Ten third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches in 2020.
Penn State returns nine starters and 19 letterwinners (10 lost) on offense. Senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, redshirt junior OL Mike Miranda and Walker all return after having earned Big Ten second-team honors a year ago.
The Nittany Lions return seven starters and 19 letterwinners (7 lost) on defense. A total of five Big Ten selections are back for 2021, including third-team selections in Brisker and redshirt sophomore cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and honorable mention selections in senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, Mustipher and junior linebacker Brandon Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.