STATE COLLEGE – Penn State climbed three spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions received 876 points.
The three-spot bump comes a day after Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Central Michigan, 33-14, at Beaver Stadium in the Nittany Lions’ final non-conference contest of the regular season.
No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota joined Penn State as Big Ten programs ranked in this week’s poll. The Nittany Lions played all three in consecutive weeks this season. Penn State visits Michigan on Oct. 15 before hosting Minnesota (Oct. 22) and Ohio State (Oct. 29).
The Nittany Lions began the season unranked in the AP Top 25 poll. They debuted at No. 22 following their Week 2 win against Ohio and jumped to No. 14 last week after a road win at Auburn.
Georgia maintained its spot at No. 1 in this week’s poll. Alabama is ranked No. 2, and Clemson is No. 5.
Penn State also climbed three spots to No. 12 with 824 points in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson make up the Coaches Poll.
Penn State hosts Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Dynamic duo
Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen posted the first 100-yard game of his young career with his 111-yard, one-touchdown effort in Saturday’s win.
In doing so, it marked the first time since 2019 that Penn State received 100-yard efforts by two freshmen running backs in a season. Devyn Ford and Noah Cain combined to produce three 100-yard outings that year. Cain transferred to LSU during the offseason.
“… We have to be able to consistently run the ball,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. “That is through scheme. That is through development. That is through all of it. We are going to need to do that and when we have been at our best so far this season, we have been able to do (run and pass).”
Freshman Nicholas Singleton ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio before recording 124 yards rushing and two scores against Auburn. Singleton ran for 42 yards on 12 carries against Central Michigan.
Through four games, Penn State’s freshman pair has emerged as leading rushers for the Nittany Lions.
Singleton’s 376 yards rushing (four touchdowns) paces Penn State’s running backs room, while Allen’s 217 yards rushing (three touchdowns) ranks second.
“Most of the time, I don’t really know who’s at running back until they run past me,” Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace said. “It’s always nice to see the guys run past you. Kaytron had a few good runs (Saturday) where he was getting loose. It’s always good to see that. He’s a young guy. He’s taking the role very well, which is awesome.”
Something special
With a 51-yard punt in the second half, Penn State’s Barney Amor notched his seventh punt this year that’s traveled 50 or more yards.
Four of Amor’s 50-plus-yards efforts came in his first game with the program on Sept. 1 at Purdue. Amor registered two 50-plus punts against Ohio.
Amor placed three punts inside Central Michigan’s 10-yard line, to up his total this season to 10 punts that have been downed within the opponents’ red zone.
Amor joined the program in 2021 as a graduate transfer from Colgate. He was placed on scholarship before the start of the season and has thrived so far as the successor to former Nittany Lions punter and current Baltimore Raven Jordan Stout.
