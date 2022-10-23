STATE COLLEGE – Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) moved up three spots to No. 13 with 783 points in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 45-17 behind the largest scoring output in a White Out contest. The previous high was 43 points, which were posted in a four-overtime win against Michigan in 2013.
“I thought we played complementary football, offense, defense and special teams all played well,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. “We made the kicks that we needed to make when we talked about extra points and field goals. We were able to kick them deep and not allow their kickoff return to be a factor in the game.”
Ohio State held steady at No. 2 (1,513 points) in the poll for the third-consecutive week after earning a 54-10 home win against Iowa. The Buckeyes received 18 first-place votes this week and travel to Penn State this Saturday (noon, FOX). Michigan maintained its ranking at No. 4 (1,382 points). Illinois, which had a bye this week, climbed one spot to No. 17 (508 points) to round out the Big Ten’s three AP-ranked programs. Maryland appeared in the others receiving votes category.
Penn State also climbed three spots to No. 13 (789 points) in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday.
Carter notches first start
Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter this weekend shined in his first career start. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Philadelphia native collected eight tackles to etch a new career high. Carter’s eight stops against the Golden Gophers ranked second among Nittany Lions defenders. He and fellow linebacker Curtis Jacobs were responsible for 22 of the defense’s 70 total tackles.
Franklin said facing a Minnesota rushing attack that ranked near the top of the conference helped determine the defensive strategy to get Carter on the field early and often.
“That was kind of the game plan,” Franklin said. “There are not too many teams in the country that are playing with three true linebackers on the field, but based on this game plan and this team that we're playing, it made a ton of sense.”
Carter has played in each of Penn State’s seven games this season. He’s registered a stop in all but one contest. His collegiate debut against Purdue on Sept. 1 was short lived as he was flagged for targeting in the first half.
Through seven games, Carter’s 31 tackles rank third among all Nittany Lions defenders. He’s also added 1.5 sacks, a pass break up and a forced fumble.
Backs on track
Penn State freshmen running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a bounce-back effort after being kept at bay against Michigan.
Singleton led the Nittany Lions’ ground efforts with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Singleton scored on runs of 16 and 30 yards to give him three multi-touchdown efforts this season.
Singleton now has seven rushing touchdowns on the year and he only trails former Nittany Lion and current Louisiana State running back Noah Cain’s eight touchdowns as a freshman for a program best. He’s accumulated 561 rushing yards this season.
Allen, meanwhile, recorded 77 rushing yards on 15 carries. He improved his yardage total this year to 396 yards, and he’s averaging 56.5 yards rushing per game.
The freshman duo through Week 8 has posted 957 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
“I've been impressed with those guys all year long, two true freshmen that I think are playing at a high level,” Franklin said of the pair. “We were able to stick with the game plan and stick with the run.”
