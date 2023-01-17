Penn State’s list of 2024 commits added a member on Tuesday.
Four-star 247Sports-ranked linebacker Anthony Speca verbally committed to the program, giving Penn State two verbal commitments from 2024 prospects. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker attends Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High.
“First off, I’d like to thank my family,” Speca wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “Thank you guys for the endless support and love you’ve shown me. You guys are my rock and the reason why I’m in this position.
"Secondly, I’d like to thank my coaches. From youth to high school, thank you for the time you took out of your days to help me grow as a football player. Lastly, I’d like to thank God, absolutely none of this could’ve been done without your love and guidance. With that being said, I will be committing to Penn State University.”
Speca holds offers from Pittsburgh, Colorado, Ohio State, Michigan, and Texas A&M, among other Power Five programs.
He’s listed as the ninth-best 2024 prospect in the state and the 26th-best linebacker prospect from the class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
He joins offensive lineman Cooper Cousins in the class. Cousins, a four-star prospect from Erie, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions last January.
“Plays with effort and intensity,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn writes in his evaluation of Speca. “Quick to diagnose plays and is fast in reacting. Does not shy away from competition or contact. Has to continue to work on speed to get to sideline against elite competition. Has to continue to develop lower body flexibility to help with leverage and change of direction, especially when blitzing. Multi-year starter at high-level (scholastic) program. Has NFL draft potential.”
