Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, who played in 45 football games over his four-year career at Duke, became the latest Penn State pickup through the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Tangelo, a 6-2, 310-pound senior from Gaithersburg, Maryland, made the announcement via Twitter.
In 11 games for the Blue Devils this year, Tangelo made 40 tackles, including four for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also led the team with three forced fumbles.
Tangelo joins a defensive tackle rotation in need of some depth. Antonio Shelton, a two-year starter, and Judge Culpepper both entered the transfer portal.
That leaves Fred Hansard and P.J. Mustipher as the only experienced players up front. Mustipher had 35 tackles for the Nittany Lions this fall while Hansard had six stops.
Penn State’s 15-member recruiting class signed earlier this month did not include a defensive tackle.
Tangelo is the third player to transfer into Penn State since the season ended. South Carolina cornerback John Dixon and Baylor running back John Lovett both announced their intention to sign with the Nittany Lions.
