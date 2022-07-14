STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State on Thursday snagged its second commitment of the week and its third of July when four-star Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas verbally pledged to play for the Nittany Lions.
Rojas announced his decision during a ceremony held at Fairfax High School that was live streamed on YouTube.
The commitment is one of the most impactful of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class. 247Sports rates Rojas the third-best prospect from Virginia in the 2023 class, and he’s rated as the nation’s 12th-best linebacker in the cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Rojas selected Penn State over Georgia and Clemson. He also holds scholarship offers from Maryland, Miami (Florida), Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina, among many other Power Five programs.
In 2021, Rojas helped guide Fairfax High to a 9-2 finish. Although he’s projected to play linebacker at the collegiate level, he ran for 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Lions in 2021. On defense, he accumulated 50 tackles to go with seven sacks during the 2021 season.
“Best suited to play inside linebacker, but possesses some traits to play outside,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his evaluation of Rojas. “Instinctual and plays at high rate of speed. Plays with leverage and bends well in lower body. Can engage and still drive legs to get around corner on blitz. Plays with a physicality beyond his current size. Incredibly quick in shooting gaps. Closes well on ball carriers. Shows speed to chase play down on back side.”
Rojas’ commitment gives Penn State four Virginia prospects, as the Northern Virginia native joins offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh and athlete Mathias Barnwell.
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class has now received 18 verbal commitments. Rojas’ announcement elevated the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class No. 5 nationally, according to 247Sports.
