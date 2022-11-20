Despite close calls over the weekend by several teams ranked among the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) maintained its position at No. 11 following a 55-10 victory against Rutgers on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions received 994 points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
The top four teams in the AP Top 25 remained the same, as Georgia (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2) Michigan (No. 3) and Texas Christian (No. 4) held firm to their previous rankings.
Ohio State defeated host Maryland by 13 points, while Michigan escaped Illinois by two points. Texas Christian defeated Baylor by a one-point margin. Georgia earned a 16-6 win at Kentucky.
Ohio State (1,507 points), Michigan (1,446 points) and Penn State are the only Big Ten teams to appear in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Illinois, Iowa and Purdue were listed in the “others receiving votes” category.
Penn State ascended two spots to No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions received 990 points in the poll.
Penn State was ranked No. 11 this past Tuesday in the College Football Playoff rankings, marking a three-spot rise for the Nittany Lions. This week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Reinforcing the run
Penn State rushers posted 237 yards against the Scarlet Knights. The 200-yard outing marked the fifth this year for the Nittany Lions. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen led Penn State’s rushing efforts with a 117-yard, one-touchdown performance. He averaged 10.6 yards per carry and recorded a long of 59 yards in the third quarter.
Fellow freshman Nicholas Singleton finished with a 6.9 yards-per-carry average as he finished with 62 yards.
Singleton and Allen have combined this season for 1,611 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Through 11 games, Singleton has 863 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Allen has 748 yards and nine touchdowns.
The two on Saturday became the first freshmen duo in the Big Ten to gain 700-plus yards in a season.
“We're getting better each week,” said Penn State coach James Franklin, who earned his 100th win as a head coach on Saturday. “That's really your objective, is to try to get better every single week - at home, on the road, conference opponents, whatever it may be. I do think we're doing that. I think we're getting better each week. We got a ton of guys playing, a ton of guys getting reps, which always makes me feel good as a head coach.”
Michigan State time set
Penn State’s regular-season finale against Michigan State on Saturday is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
The Nittany Lions will recognize the program’s seniors before kickoff.
Michigan State enters the final week of the regular season at 5-6 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play. The Spartans fell in double overtime to Indiana over the weekend.
In 2021, Michigan State’s three-point win against Penn State in East Lansing, Michigan, gave the Spartans an 18-17 advantage in the series. Michigan State’s last win at Beaver Stadium occurred in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.