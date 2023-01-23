STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Monday announced the addition of Marques Hagans as its new wide receivers coach. The move comes a week after Taylor Stubblefield was “relieved of his duties.”
Hagans, who will also be offensive recruiting coordinator, spent the past 11 seasons at the University of Virginia, his alma mater. He played quarterback for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s.
“We are excited to add Marques to our family,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program.
"Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State. We are thrilled to welcome Marques, his wife, Lauren, and sons, Christopher and Jackson to Happy Valley.”
Hagans began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Virginia in 2011. He was elevated to wide receivers coach two seasons later. Hagans held that title for the remainder of his time in Charlottesville.
In early 2022, Hagans added associate head coach to his title.
Hagans accumulated 4,877 yards passing with the Cavaliers, which is good enough to still rank 10th in program history. He was responsible for 5,779 yards of total offense during his career as a Cavalier.
In 2006, the St. Louis Rams drafted him in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington during a professional career that concluded in 2010.
Hagans’ impact on the wide receiving corps at Virginia includes producing 10 of the program’s top 15 career receptions leaders.
Hagans joins current Penn State safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter as Virginia alumni on the Nittany Lions coaching staff.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be led by James Franklin and work with his tremendous coaching staff,” Hagans said in a statement. “I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships. My wife, Lauren, and our boys cannot wait to get to Happy Valley.”
