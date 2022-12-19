STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State opened the week by securing a commitment from 3-star running back Cameron Wallace.
The Montgomery County High (Georgia) standout announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday evening.
“I’m coming home #WeAre #HappyValley,” Wallace wrote in his Twitter post.
According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot, 180-pound Wallace rushed for 1,221 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Montgomery County High. Wallace went over 100 yards in seven contests.
He averaged 122.1 yards rushing per game last season while also snagging two interceptions at defensive back. His 92 total tackles during the 2022 season ranked second on the defense.
Wallace holds additional scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Vanderbilt and Washington State, among other Power Five programs.
His commitment gives the Nittany Lions its first from a Georgia prospect this recruiting cycle. Wallace is the fourth 2023 prospect from the Southeast to pledge their commitment to the Nittany Lions. He joins Florida defensive backs King Mack, Elliot Washington and Conrad Hussey and Alabama defensive back DaKaari Nelson.
Including Wallace, Penn State has secured four verbal commitments over the past seven days: Kaveion Keys (linebacker), Joseph Mupoyi (defensive line) and Mason Robinson (defensive line).
The early signing period for football begins on Dec. 21. Penn State will enter the period with verbal pledges from 23 prospects from the 2023 class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.