STATE COLLEGE – The previous time Penn State faced a Pac-12 member, the matchup sent the Nittany Lions West to play Washington in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.
This year’s postseason contest sends No. 11 Penn State to the West Coast to California to face No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl, marking the Nittany Lions’ first meeting with a Pac-12 program since facing the Huskies. Jan. 2 will be Penn State’s initial game against Utah.
Long snapper Chris Stoll joined the program in 2017, a year after Penn State State’s 2016 Rose Bowl contest against Southern California. Although Stoll, who grew up in Ohio, missed out on that year’s trip to California, he still remembers conversations within the program about the experience.
“They definitely talked about it,” said Stoll, who recently won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper. “We had great players like Trace (McSorley), Saquon (Barkley), a bunch of my buddies on the offensive line like Connor McGovern, Ryan Bates, who are now in the NFL.”
This year’s Rose Bowl appearance marks the fifth all-time for Penn State.
In addition to the Nittany Lions’ trip in 2016, Penn State made visits in 1923, 1995 and 2009.
Penn State defensive tackle and team captain PJ Mustipher said the Rose Bowl holds special significance for him. In his early years, he and his family routinely gathered around a television in their Maryland home every January to watch the California-based bowl.
While details about the 2009 Rose Bowl – which pitted the Nittany Lions against the Trojans – are a bit fuzzy, Mustipher said the game is one he always recalls when thinking about the Rose Bowl.
“Whenever the Rose Bowl was on, the whole house was watching it,” Mustipher said. “No other game mattered. No other sport mattered. I do remember the USC-Penn State game.
“I love the Rose Bowl. I’m not going to take this for granted because I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Like Stoll, Penn State cornerback Kalen King also grew up in the Midwest. King and his twin brother, Kobe, arrived at Penn State from Detroit in 2021 as freshmen.
Kalen King wasn’t yet born when former Michigan standout Charles Woodson clutched a rose between his teeth in 1997 after the Wolverines beat Ohio State to earn a Rose Bowl bid.
However, the iconic image is one he routinely saw growing up, and it sparked his early interest in the Rose Bowl.
“I grew up watching Charles Woodson, and ever since I saw the photo of him with the Rose in his mouth, I was like, ‘Man, I have to play there,’ ” Kalen King said. “Now that I have the opportunity, it’s a blessing, man. I wouldn’t have ever pictured this.”
While the Nittany Lions head to Pasadena solely focused on earning win No. 11 this season and giving the program its first Rose Bowl win since 1995, players said they’re looking forward to enjoying some downtime and leisure while they’re 2,500 miles away from home.
“I’ve never been to Cali, so I don’t really know what to expect, but I hear a lot,” Kalen King said. “I’m curious.
“I want to see the malls they have, the clothes they’ve got. We’re definitely going to see something.”
Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
