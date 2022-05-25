STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Penn State football team’s Sept. 17 contest at Auburn will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on CBS.
This will mark Penn State’s 26th all-time appearance on the network. Penn State previously played a game on CBS on Sept. 16, 2000, at Pittsburgh, a 12-0 loss to the Panthers.
The Nittany Lions hold a 2-1 advantage over the Tigers in the all-time series. In 2021, Penn State prevailed 28-20. Penn State's offense compiled 391 total yards in the game and quarterback Sean Clifford completed 28-33 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
