STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has announced three nonconference additions to its football schedule for the 2024 and 2026 seasons. The Nittany Lions will host Kent State on Sept. 21, 2024, Marshall on Sept. 5, 2026 and San Jose State on Sept. 19, 2026.
The 2024 schedule is now complete.
The 2024 matchup with Kent State is a rescheduled game of the canceled 2020 nonconference season due to the pandemic. This will be the seventh all-time matchup between the schools, with Penn State leading the series 6-0. The Golden Flashes are coming off a 3-1 season in a shortened 2020 season. Kent State went 7-6 in 2019, which included a 51-41 victory over Utah State in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. It marked Kent State's first bowl win in school history.
The Nittany Lions will welcome Marshall for the third time, first since 1930. Penn State has won both matchups against the Thundering Herd, 65-0 in 1930 and 26-7 in 1929. Former Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff is in his first season as head coach at Marshall.
Penn State’s contest vs. San Jose State is a rescheduled game from 2020. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Penn State returns 40 lettermen from last year's squad – 19 on offense, 18 on defense and three on special teams. Of those 40 lettermen, 19 are returning starters – nine on offense, seven on defense and three on special teams. The Nittany Lions open the 2021 campaign at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.
Upcoming schedules:
2021 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin *
Sept. 11 Ball State
Sept. 18 Auburn
Sept. 25 Villanova
Oct. 2 Indiana *
Oct. 9 at Iowa *
Oct. 23 Illinois *
Oct. 30 at Ohio State *
Nov. 6 at Maryland *
Nov. 13 Michigan *
Nov. 20 Rutgers *
Nov. 27 at Michigan State *
-----
2022 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 3 at Purdue*
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Ohio State*
Oct. 8 at Michigan*
Oct. 15 Illinois*
Oct. 29 Michigan State*
Nov. 5 at Indiana*
Nov. 12 Maryland*
Nov. 19 Minnesota*
Nov. 26 at Rutgers*
-----
2023 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 West Virginia
Sept. 9 Delaware
Sept. 16 at Illinois*
Sept. 23 at Northwestern*
Oct. 7 Indiana*
Oct. 14 at Michigan State*
Oct. 21 at Ohio State*
Oct. 28 Iowa*
Nov. 4 Michigan*
Nov. 11 UMass
Nov. 18 Rutgers*
Nov. 25 at Maryland*
-----
2024 Penn State Football Schedule
Aug. 31 at West Virginia
Sept. 7 Bowling Green
Sept. 14 at Rutgers*
Sept. 21 Kent State
Oct. 5 Maryland*
Oct. 12 Illinois*
Oct. 19 at Wisconsin*
Oct. 26 Nebraska*
Nov. 9 Ohio State*
Nov. 16 at Michigan*
Nov. 23 at Indiana*
Nov. 30 Michigan State*
-----
2025 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 6 Virginia Tech
Sept. 13 Villanova
Sept. 20 Rutgers*
Sept. 27 at Illinois*
Oct. 4 Purdue*
Oct. 18 at Maryland*
Oct. 25 at Minnesota*
Nov. 1 Indiana*
Nov. 15 at Ohio State*
Nov. 22 Michigan*
Nov. 29 at Michigan State*
Note: One non-conference game to be scheduled
-----
2026 Penn State Football Schedule
Sept. 5 Marshall
Sept. 12 at Temple
Sept. 19 San Jose State
