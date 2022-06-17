STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State on Friday night received a verbal commitment from class of 2023 defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding, which gives the Nittany Lions 13 verbals from members of the class.
Blanding’s verbal commitment comes just four days former Nittany Lions commit and offensive lineman Joshua Miller flipped to Georgia.
“110% committed #weare #PSU,” Blanding tweeted.
Blanding is the first prospect from the Empire State to verbally commit to Penn State as part of the 2023 class. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defender currently attends Christ the King Regional, located in Queens.
247Sports lists Blanding as the top-ranked 2023 prospect from New York, and he’s ranked the 61st-best defensive lineman in the class. He holds scholarship offers from Michigan, Oregon, Arizona State, Maryland and Miami (Florida), among other Power Five programs.
Penn State’s 2023 class now has two defensive linemen in Blanding and Jameial Lyons, a four-star prospect from Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic High. Lyons verbally committed in late April.
Blanding’s commitment gives Penn State two this month. Last week, three-star North Penn High (Lansdale) wide receiver Yazeed Haynes pledged his commitment.
According to 247Sports, Penn State ranks fourth nationally among recruiting classes for 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.