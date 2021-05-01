STATE COLLEGE – On a day when former Penn State players embrace their futures with the NFL draft, class of 2022 offensive lineman Maleek McNeil pledged his commitment to play for the Nittany Lions.
The 247Sports-rated three-star offensive tackle verbally committed via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
“To my teachers, coaches and staff at the Williston Northampton School, I know we’re not quite there yet, but I want to thank you for all of your support and efforts to make me a better student, athlete and person over the past three years,” McNeil said on Twitter.
247Sports list McNeil as a 6-foot-8, 340-pound prospect from Easthampton, Massachusetts’ The Williston Northampton School.
McNeil also holds college offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Duke, Auburn and other programs. According to 247Sports, McNeil visited Penn State in March.
The high school junior is the ninth member from the class of 2022 to verbally commit to Penn State. He joins four-star tackle Drew Shelton as offensive linemen in the class.
Penn State’s list of 2022 verbal commits also includes four-star wide receivers Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey, quarterback Drew Allar (four-star), tight end Jerry Cross (four-star), defensive end Ken Talley (four-star) and quarterback Beau Pribula (three-star).
