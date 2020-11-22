STATE COLLEGE – This Saturday’s Michigan-Penn State contest is scheduled to start at noon ET.
The series’ 24th meeting will be televised on ABC.
Penn State travels to Ann Arbor in search of its first win this season. The Nittany Lions fell to 0-5 for the first time in program history after Saturday’s 41-21 loss to Iowa.
Michigan needed triple overtime this weekend to get past Rutgers, 48-42, to improve to 2-3.
Both programs entered the year with lofty expectations as Penn State began the year ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Michigan started the season No. 16.
Penn State defeated Michigan, 28-21, in last year’s White Out contest. The win avenged a 42-7 loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in 2018.
Michigan rattled off three consecutive wins from 2014 to 2016 before Penn State earned a 42-13 win in State College in 2017.
Michigan owns a 14-9 advantage in the series.
