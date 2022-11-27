STATE COLLEGE – Penn State moved into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday as voters ranked the Nittany Lions No. 8 with 1,131 points in the final poll of the regular season.
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 11 in last week’s AP Top 25 poll.
Penn State defeated Michigan State, 35-16, on Saturday in the regular-season finale to improve to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play. The win extended the Nittany Lions’ streak to four consecutive.
“You think about where this team started, in terms of how people talked about us in preseason, to where we finished, I think inside the top 10 at the end of the regular season and then we still have one game left to play,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame on Saturday. “We're looking forward to seeing where we'll end up.”
Penn State entered the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22 during Week 3 after beginning the 2022 season unranked. The Nittany Lions cracked the top 10 during Week 6 and remained ranked No. 10 for two consecutive weeks before dropping to No. 16 after a 24-point loss to Michigan on Oct. 15.
After Michigan’s 22-point win against Ohio State on Saturday, the Wolverines moved up one spot to No. 2 while Ohio State fell three spots to No. 5. Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are the only Big Ten programs in the AP’s latest poll. Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota appeared in the “others receiving votes” category.
The Boilermakers will play Michigan this week in the Big Ten championship game.
Penn State moved up three spots to No. 7 with 1,153 points in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Penn State will find out where it stands in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions are currently ranked No. 11 in the CFP rankings. They’ll learn their bowl destination on Dec. 4 during the College Football Playoff selection show.
Stacking the TFLs
Penn State’s defense finished with seven tackles for a loss against the Spartans.
Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter collected three. Kalen King (cornerback), Chop Robinson (defensive end), Adisa Isaac (defensive end) and Coziah Izzard (defensive tackle) acclimated one apiece.
Saturday’s seven tackles for a loss marked the seventh-straight game in which the Nittany Lions’ defense tallied at least seven. The streak started on Oct. 15 against Michigan. During the stretch, Penn State accumulated 16 tackles for a loss against Indiana and 10 against Rutgers.
Penn State defenders have combined for 95 tackles for a loss this season.
Safety Ji’Ayir Brown paces the unit with 66 total tackles, including 50 solo stops. Carter (55 total tackles) and linebacker Curtis Jacobs (47 total tackles) round out the Nittany Lions' top three tacklers.
