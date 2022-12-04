STATE COLLEGE – The Nittany Lions are headed to the Rose Bowl.
On Sunday, No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah accepted bids to play in the New Year’s Six contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in Pasadena, California. The meeting will be the first between the Nittany Lions and the Utes.
“I want to thank the Rose Bowl Committee for the invitation to one of college football’s most prestigious and historic bowl games,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement. “Playing in the Rose Bowl is truly a special way to close out this season with a team, staff and fan base that has stuck together and trusted the process all year. I look forward to ringing in the New Year in Pasadena with our passionate fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium January 2.”
Penn State went 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten contests during the regular season. The Nittany Lions concluded the 2022 regular season on Nov. 26 with a 35-16 win against Michigan State.
Penn State, which will play its 52nd bowl game in program history, concluded the regular season on a four-game win streak. The Nittany Lions’ two losses this season were to No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will play in the College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta and Peach bowls, respectively.
On Friday, Utah (10-3) won its second consecutive Pac-12 title after its 47-24 win against Southern California. The Utes are returning to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year. They lost a 48-45 contest to Ohio State in last year’s outing. Utah is 17-8 all-time in bowl games. The Utes are led by 19-year head coach Kyle Whittingham. He’s compiled a 154-73 record since inheriting the program from Urban Meyer in 2004.
This year’s trip to the Rose Bowl will be the fifth all-time for Penn State and its second under Franklin. The Nittany Lions most recently played in the postseason contest during the 2016 season. Southern California defeated Penn State, 52-49, during that game.
Penn State is seeking its first postseason win since beating Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. Arkansas defeated Penn State, 24-10, in the Outback Bowl last year. The Nittany Lions opted out of the postseason during a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020.
Penn State was ranked No. 9 with 1,063 points in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 with 1,074 points in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday.
“We are thrilled our storied Penn State football program will participate the 109th Rose Bowl,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for the hard work they have put in this season to earn the reward of a trip to The Granddaddy of Them All. The Rose Bowl has such a rich history, and I can’t think of a better way to cap a terrific season and send our seniors off with a special memory. I know Nittany Nation will be excited to head to Pasadena to start the New Year.”
