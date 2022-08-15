STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has lost former 4-star defensive end Ken Talley to the NCAA transfer portal, according to recruiting analyst Mike Farrell.
On Monday, Farrell tweeted: “2022 DE Ken Talley has entered the transfer portal before playing his first season at Penn State."
Talley retweeted Farrell’s transfer portal news, and 247Sports also reported Talley’s entry into the portal.
Talley arrived at Penn State last month as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. 247Sports ranked him the ninth-best defensive end prospect in Pennsylvania and the 24th-best defensive end nationally from the class following a standout prep career at Philadelphia’s Northeast High. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound defender held scholarship offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida, Michigan, and Maryland, among other Power 5 programs.
Talley was part of a Pennsylvania-heavy 2022 class that included 10 in-state signees, including three from the Philadelphia area.
“We landed three kids, we’re happy with those guys, and we’re going to pound the streets in Philadelphia and try to get the best kids the stay here in the state,” Penn State cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith said in December following early signing day.
Penn State opened its preseason camp on Aug. 1 and begins the 2022 season on Sept. 1 at Purdue.
Lions not in AP Top 25
Penn State will begin the year unranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions received 160 votes, which placed them four spots outside of the Top 25.
Penn State began the 2021 season ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and climbed to No. 4 by Week 6. The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 23 in Week 11 before ending the year unranked after a 7-6 finish.
Alabama begins the year No. 1 in the preseason poll, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
In addition to Ohio State, Michigan (No. 8), Michigan State (No. 15) and Wisconsin (No. 18) represent the Big Ten in the AP’s first poll of the season.
Penn State also began the season unranked in the USA Today coaches poll, released last week. The Nittany Lions received 246 votes placing them two spots outside of the top 25. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame make up the top five in the coaches poll.
