STATE COLLEGE — Penn State climbed one spot to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions opened the 2021 season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and elevated eight spots to No. 11 after securing a 16-10 road win against then-No. 12 Wisconsin last week in Madison.
Penn State defeated Ball State, 44-13, on Saturday to give the program its 300th win at Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions on Sunday also rose one spot to No. 12 in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.
Four other Big Ten programs appeared in the AP Top 25, including two in the top 10 – Iowa (No. 5) and Ohio State (No. 9). Iowa earned a road win against then-No. 9 Iowa State, while Ohio State dropped a home contest against then-No. 12 Oregon.
Wisconsin held steady at No. 18, while Michigan cracked the poll for the first time this season at No. 25. Michigan State and Maryland are receiving votes.
Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2) and Oklahoma (No. 3) join Oregon and Iowa in this week’s top five.
Penn State this week hosts No. 22 Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the Nittany Lions’ designated full-stadium White Out game this season.
