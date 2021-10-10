IOWA CITY, Iowa – For the most part, No. 4 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) cruised through the first half of the season without running afoul of the injury bug.
Losing quarterback Sean Clifford in the second quarter to an undisclosed injury negatively impacted the offense in such a way that it gained only 95 yards in the second half after accumulating 192 during a first half in which Clifford played the majority of the snaps.
The Nittany Lions’ good fortunes with injuries came to an end early on Saturday as starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher went down with an injury on the fifth play of the game. Mustipher never returned but he joined his teammates on the sidelines as his body was supported by a pair of crutches.
“There’s a next-man-up mentality here at Penn State,” Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker said after the game. “Once (PJ) went down it was tough for all of us, but we can’t just sit there … The other person has to prepare like the starter. People are going to step up.”
Mustipher’s injury was the first of many that befell the Nittany Lions during their trip to Iowa City.
Brisker had a brief exit as he appeared to injure his shoulder in the first half, and Mustipher’s replacement, fellow defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, briefly left the game with an apparent injury but eventually returned.
Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver against the Hawkeyes with 61 yards, left the game for a brief period during the first half after injuring his lower leg on a 30-yard reception.
Running back John Lovett – who fielded Penn State’s opening kickoff – played in the first half, but he emerged from the locker room with his teammates for the third quarter wearing a T-shirt and sweats. Nittany Lions safety Jonathan Sutherland exited Saturday’s game with an injury, and running back Devyn Ford also didn’t play much in the second half as he, too, battled an injury.
A source of contention at Kinnick Stadium was Iowa fans’ reaction to injured Nittany Lion players as they walked off the field. Hawkeye fans collectively booed unison as if Penn State was intentionally attempting to slow down Iowa’s tempo on offense.
Penn State coach James Franklin following the game addressed the Iowa fans’ actions.
“I do have a little bit of a hard time with our players getting hurt, and the fans and the coaches and the staff booing our players,” Franklin said. “They don’t run a tempo offense, it was not part of our plan. Obviously, we didn’t want Cliff, PJ, Ford, Sutherland – guys who play significant football for us – to get injured. To all of the Iowa people out there, it was not part of our plan … I just don’t know if I necessarily agree, I don’t think it’s the right thing for college football – booing guys when they get hurt.”
Penn State is idle next week.
