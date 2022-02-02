STATE COLLEGE – Penn State signed two members to its 2022 class on Wednesday during a relatively quiet February national signing day that’s become increasingly tempered with December’s early signing period.
The Nittany Lions bolstered their defensive backfield with the addition of three-star Lackawanna College safety Tyrece Mills, who verbally committed to Penn State last May.
Penn State also landed three-star Washington state offensive lineman Vega Loane, giving the offensive front a 6-foot-4, 320-pound signee from the Pacific Northwest.
“(He’s) a guy we think is going to physically have the opportunity to come in and compete early on in his career,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Loane on Wednesday.
“(He’s) another high-level offensive lineman who played for a really good high school, and from an academic perspective, too, is a great fit for Penn State.”
Mills, a Philadelphia prospect, joins 2020 Lackawanna transfer safety Ji’Ayir Brown in the defensive backfield.
Former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, who received accolades as a second-team All-American last season, also began his college career at Lackawanna College.
“We’ve had a lot of success with that position when it comes to Lackawanna Junior College and what that staff has done over there with Coach (Mark) Duda, and Coach (Bill) Reiss and Coach (Josh) Pardini,” Franklin said. “I think those things have been helpful hopefully to both of our programs …
"With Tyrece, we saw some similar traits. You’re talking about a guy from the region – he’s from Philadelphia’s Northeast High School – who has been able to go to Lackawanna and continue on that path of great safeties that have decided to come to Penn State.”
While Mills gives the Nittany Lions another player from within the commonwealth, Loane’s addition is a bit of a rarity as the Nittany Lions haven’t had much of a recruiting footprint in the Pacific Northwest.
Loane’s commitment came just one month after Penn State hired special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, who served in the same capacity in Idaho at Boise State. Loane wasn’t new on Collins’ radar, and he quickly added a recruiting assist.
“I was fortunate to recruit that area for a long time,” Collins said on Wednesday. “You’re able to – when you’re in that region for a long time – compare and contrast guys who have been through that region. It was amazing as I talked to other high school coaches about not just his athletic ability, but who he was as a person, and that’s going to be a great addition to this program.”
Wednesday’s signing of Mills and Loane capped 25-member 2022 Penn State recruiting class that’s ranked sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.
The Nittany Lions on Dec. 15 signed 23 members from the class during the early signing period. Nine players from the 2022 class arrived at Penn State in January as early enrollees.
While the advent of the early signing period has eased some of the rushes of February’s signing day, it hasn’t slowed down Penn State’s recruiting push for future classes. The Nittany Lions last month opened their programs to prospective players from the class of 2023 ahead of the Jan. 31-Feb. 28 recruiting dead period.
“College football has changed dramatically in the last five years, and specifically, in the last two years,” Franklin said. “I think it’s a really good example of you’re going to need to be flexible as a football program, you’re going to need to be flexible as an athletic department, and as a university to make sure that you’re positioning your program and your school in the best position you can to take advantage of these rules.”
