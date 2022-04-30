STATE COLLEGE – Brandon Smith’s family in his native Virginia won’t have to travel far to see the linebacker play professionally.
The Carolina Panthers selected Smith with the 120th pick during the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
“It was the best opportunity for me to chase my dream,” Smith said during Penn State’s pro day when asked about his decision to enter the NFL draft. “To have those who I have back at home to see me do that and accomplish that. And also, me being confident in my own abilities. It’s more than a game to me, it’s what I’ve been dreaming of doing ever since I was little.”
As junior in 2021, Smith ranked second among Penn State defenders with 81 tackles. His nine tackles for a loss were also second-most on the defense. Smith posted 10-tackle outings on two occasions (Auburn, Michigan), and he registered seven contests last season in which he posted seven or more tackles.
Smith finished the 2021 season as a third-team All-Big selection and an honorable mention all-Big Ten player by members of the conference’s media.
Smith cracked Penn State’s starting lineup in 2020. That season, he recorded 37 total tackles – including 15 solo stops – to go with two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. He closed his sophomore campaign with a season-high eight tackles and recovered a fumble against Illinois.
Smith signed with Penn State as a 247Sports-ranked five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 recruiting class. 247Sports tabbed Smith as Virginia’s top-ranked prospect from the 2019 class.
He played in each of Penn State’s 13 games as a freshman in 2019 as was one of 19 first-year Nittany Lions to see action that year. Smith recorded 14 tackles – including two tackles for a loss – during his inaugural season with the program.
“Dreams do come true, (Brandon Smith),” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “We are so proud of you. Take this opportunity and continue to compete and accomplish all of your dreams. I appreciate you, your family will always be here for you.”
Smith accumulated 132 total tackles and two sacks in 34 career games at Penn State.
“When tasked with blitzing the quarterback, Smith explodes through gaps with destructive speed, like a heat-seeking missile closing on its target,” Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson writes in his scouting report of the Nittany Lion. “Smith’s explosion seen on tape validates a 37.5-inch vertical jump. That metric is used to test raw explosiveness, and the Penn State linebacker possesses plenty of it.”
In Carolina, Smith will reconnect with former teammate and current Panthers defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. The Panthers drafted Gross-Matos as the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
