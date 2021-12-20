STATE COLLEGE – Penn State will be without two starting linebackers for the Outback Bowl.
On Monday, Ellis Brooks announced he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, thus ending his career with the Nittany Lions. Fellow linebacker Brandon Smith also declared for the NFL draft on Friday.
“My experience here at Penn State is something that I will always be extremely grateful for,” Brooks said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Growing up as a kid with a dream to come play football for Penn State to having the actual opportunity to be a part of Linebacker U and this team is still a surreal feeling. After having multiple conversations with my family and coaches, I have decided to forgo the bowl game to focus on getting healthy, as it’s now time to chase my dream of playing at the highest level and officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Brooks helped anchor a Nittany Lions linebacker unit this year that ended the regular season among the best in the Big Ten. The redshirt senior accumulated a team-leading 100 total tackles, including 53 solo stops. He also registered one sack. Brooks posted double-digit tackling efforts four times this year: Wisconsin (11), Iowa (14), Illinois (11) and Michigan (16).
Brooks cracked the Nittany Lions’ starting rotation in 2020, and he ended that season with 60 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hurries and one sack.
He played in 13 games in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons and ended those seasons with 30 and 39 tackles, respectively.
Last month, Brooks was named a Big Ten second-team selection by the coaches, and he garnered accolades as an honorable mention player by conference media members.
Brooks joined the Nittany Lions as a four-star prospect from the 2017 recruiting class. He prepped at Benedictine High in Richmond, Virginia.
“To my coaches and teammates, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to play the game I love with,” Brooks shared in his statement. “I’d like to specifically thank Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Brent) Pry for allowing me to be a part of this family.”
