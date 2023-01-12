STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State’s linebacker corps will lose a member following Jamari Buddin’s announcement that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Buddin, a Ypsilanti, Michigan, native, shared his plans for the future in a statement he released on Twitter on Thursday night.
“Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote. “I can’t thank Coach (James) Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country. After reflecting on my time at Penn State, it is in my best interest that I enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”
The 6-foot-2, 216-pound redshirt freshman played in nine games during the 2022 season. He ended the year with eight total tackles, along with a fumble recovery. Buddin posted stops in six of his nine appearances, and he tallied two tackles in games against Central Michigan and Indiana. He registered his first career fumble recovery in the Nittany Lions’ win against Maryland on Nov. 12.
Buddin arrived at Penn State as a four-star (247Sports) member of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 recruiting class. He held additional scholarship offers from home-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in addition to Arkansas, Florida State, Purdue and Iowa State, among other Power Five programs.
He redshirted in 2021 after playing in four contests. He accumulated four tackles during his first year with the program. Buddin collected 12 total tackles, including seven solo stops, in two seasons at Penn State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.