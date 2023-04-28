STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 61st pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2022 season was Strange’s most productive as a Nittany Lion. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Parkersburg, West Virginia, native started 12 regular-season games and was tabbed a third-team Big Ten selection by conference coaches. Strange registered 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 32 catches.
“I think I’m ready for whatever,” Strange said during an interview with reporters at the NFL combine in March. “Penn State prepared me for it. I played many positions – I played the Y, I played the H and I played fullback – so whatever a team wants me to do, I’m very versatile, and I think I can provide that.”
Strange erupted for 80 yards on six catches in the Nittany Lions’ road win at Auburn in 2022, and he opened the season with a 77-yard, one-touchdown effort at Purdue. Strange recorded a reception in each of his 12 games in 2022, but he contributed heavily to Penn State’s improved run game as a blocker. In March, ESPN analyst Todd McShay turned to Twitter to share his endorsement of the tight end.
“Brenton Strange. Get to know that name. The Penn State TE is one of the least talked about and most underrated players in the draft. Combine numbers were pedestrian but his tape is impressive. Despite a loaded TE class, you’ll hear his name called Night 2 of the NFL draft,” McShay wrote.
Strange made 13 starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. He finished that season with 225 receiving yards and three touchdowns and was named an honorable mention Big Ten selection by media members from the conference. The 2020 season saw Strange accumulate 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns in five starts.
Strange is the fourth tight end drafted under Nittany Lions’ coach James Franklin. He joins Jessie James (2015), Mike Gesicki (2018) and Pat Freiermuth (2021).
“Congrats Brenton, The @Jaguars are lucky to have you! You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Take this opportunity & continue to compete & chase your dreams. #WeAre,” Franklin tweeted on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.