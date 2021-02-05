STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has tabbed offensive analyst Ty Howle as its new tight ends coach. Howle replaces Tyler Bowen after Bowen joined Urban Meyer’s NFL staff in Jacksonville in the same capacity earlier this week.
Howle joined Penn State’s staff in January 2020.
“I am excited and honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater,” Howle said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach (James) Franklin for giving me this opportunity to develop the tremendous young men in this program. Penn State University means the world to my family and me.”
Howle played on Penn State’s offensive line from 2009 to 2013, and coached at Western Illinois and North Carolina State upon his graduation.
Howle played center and guard for the Nittany Lions, and was a team captain during his senior season.
“We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “I have known Ty since I first started at Penn State when he worked with our recruiting department. Since then, I followed his career and watched him grow into an impressive coach and tremendous leader of young men.”
Penn State on Friday also announced cornerbacks coach Terry Smith has been promoted to associate head coach, and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield will be the program’s offensive recruiting coordinator. In addition to coaching the tight ends, Bowen served as Penn State’s offensive recruiting coordinator.
Schedule changes
Penn State didn’t gain or lose any opponents on its 2021 football schedule, but a few dates of contests have been revised to accommodate for changes made to last season’s nine-game slate.
Penn State’s first four games of the season remain the same: Sept. 4 at Wisconsin, Sept. 11 vs. Ball State, Sept. 18 vs. Auburn and Sept. 25 vs. Villanova.
Instead of the originally scheduled Oct. 2 bye week, Penn State will host Indiana that Saturday.
The Nittany Lions travel to Iowa on Oct. 9 before having a bye week on Oct. 16.
Illinois visits Penn State on Oct. 23, a game that was previously slated for Oct. 16.
Penn State will play back-to-back road games at Ohio State on Oct. 20 and Maryland on Nov. 6. The Nittany Lions’ contest against the Buckeyes has been moved up from Nov. 20.
Michigan travels to Penn State on Nov. 13, and the Nittany Lions host Rutgers on Nov. 20. Penn State concludes the regular season on Nov. 27 at Michigan State. The Nittany Lions previously scheduled Rutgers as their regular-season finale opponent.
