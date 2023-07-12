STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State coach James Franklin, senior safety Keaton Ellis, junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu and senior defensive end Adisa Isaac will represent Penn State at Big Ten media days on July 26 in Indianapolis.
Ellis is a senior safety from State College High School. He was named a 2023 team captain. Ellis has played in 43 games, which includes 20 starts.
Fashanu is a junior offensive tackle from Waldorf, Maryland. He was named a 2023 team captain and has made nine starts and played in 17 games.
Isaac is a redshirt senior defensive end from Brooklyn, New York. He has played in 33 games and made 13 starts. Isaac was named to the 2022 Big Ten third team after collecting 28 tackles, including 11 for loss of yardage, eight quarterback hurries and four sacks.
Penn State begins its season Sept. 2 against West Virginia.
