STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named to the Big Ten first team by the media on Wednesday. This comes after Dotson earned third-team honors on Tuesday as a return specialist.
Joining Dotson as offensive selections were offensive lineman Rasheed Walker on the third team and quarterback Sean Clifford, tight end Brenton Strange and offensive linemen Mike Miranda and Juice Scruggs on honorable mention.
On Tuesday, Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and was named first-team punter. Senior safety Jaquan Brisker and redshirt senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie were named to the Big Ten first team. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and linebacker Ellis Brooks were second-team selections. Defensive end Jesse Luketa, linebacker Brandon Smith, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named to the third team. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields were listed on honorable mention.
Dotson also earned a spot on the Big Ten coaches' second team. He is the only Power Five receiver and one of two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) receivers with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (127, 1,539, 12).
He is the first Big Ten player since Braylon Edwards (Michigan, 2004) to have at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season. Dotson ranks second in the Big Ten in 2021 in receptions (91, seventh nationally), is tied for second in receiving scores (12, tied for fifth) and is third in receiving yards (1,182, 13th).
The 91 grabs are currently the second-most in a season at Penn State, trailing Allen Robinson (97, 2013) by six, while his 1,182 yards and 12 touchdown receptions are second. He is second all-time at Penn State in career receptions (183), tied for second in career receiving touchdowns (25) and is fourth yardage (2,757). His 11 career 100-yard receiving games is second all-time at Penn State.
Walker has made 32 career starts, all at left tackle.
Clifford is in his third season as Penn State’s starting signal-caller, having played in 36 career games, making 31 starts. He has completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,912 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Clifford has added 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The quarterback is a finalist for the NFF’s William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete, and a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. Clifford is just one of three Penn State players all-time to reach 8,000-plus yards of total offense and one of three quarterbacks to reach 7,500 career passing yards.
Scruggs has played in 20 games with 12 starts.
Miranda has appeared in 46 games with 29 starts, including nine at left guard, nine at right guard and 12 at center.
Strange has 19 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns this season.
On defense, the Nittany Lions have two first-team selections for the fourth consecutive year. With Ebiketie’s first-team honor, it marks the fourth-consecutive season Penn State has had a defensive end on the first team. Brisker becomes the first defensive back to earn first-team laurels since Amani Oruwariye in 2018.
Brisker totaled 63 tackles and two interceptions in 2021.
Ebiketie, a transfer from Temple, compiled a Big Ten-leading 17 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks (third in the Big Ten). He became the first Penn State player with two blocked field goals in a season since Scott Paxson in 2004.
Stout becomes the first Penn State player to win the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year award. Overall, he is Penn State’s 36th major award winner for conference awards and the 10th in the James Franklin era. A Ray Guy Award finalist, Stout owns Penn State’s best career punt average (44.81), while also holding Penn State’s highest season punt average (46.55).
Brooks has appeared in 40 career games, making 20 starts. He has 100 tackles (53 solo) this season, becoming the 23rd different linebacker in Penn State history to reach the 100-tackle mark in a season.
Mustipher, a senior and team captain, has appeared in 40 career games and made 16 starts. In his Penn State career, Mustipher owns 107 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. He suffered a season-ending injury at Iowa on Oct. 9.
Brown leads the Nittany Lion secondary with four interceptions this season. The senior has also recovered two fumbles.
Porter made 48 tackles and picked off one pass against Indiana.
Smith made 81 tackles and two sacks in 2021. He is second on the team in tackles and tackles for loss (nine).
Luketa, who made the switch from linebacker to defensive end in the offseason, has appeared in 46 career games at Penn State, making 17 starts. He is third on the team with 7 1/2 tackles for loss and has five quarterback hurries.
Castro-Fields has 138 tackles, three interceptions and 22 pass breakups in his Penn State career.
Jacobs compiled 51 tackles and an interception against Illinois.
