STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Tennessee Titans drafted former Penn State quarterback-turned-Kentucky starter Will Levis with the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans brokered a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to nab Levis.
Levis was widely expected to be selected in Thursday’s opening round before his stock dropped throughout opening night. Alabama’s Bryce Young (No. 1, Carolina Panthers), Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (No. 2, Houston Texans) and Florida’s Anthony Richardson (No. 4, Indianapolis Colts) were taken through the first four selections.
Levis began his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions in 2018 before transferring to Kentucky in February 2021. The Connecticut native went 17-7 as the Wildcats’ starter, and his 43 touchdown passes rank fifth in program history.
Levis played in 15 games with two starts during his three-year stay at Penn State. His first collegiate start came against Rutgers in 2019. His second came in 2020 against Iowa. He completed 61 of his 102 pass attempts with three touchdowns against two interceptions in 15 career games at Penn State. Levis added another 473 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Levis competed with four-year Nittany Lions’ starter Sean Clifford before he departed for Lexington, Kentucky.
During his first year as the Wildcats ' starter, Levis guided Kentucky to a 10-3 finish with a win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. He threw for 2,827 yards with 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions that season, adding another 376 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Levis and the Wildcats went 7-6 in 2022 and ended the year with a loss against the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl. He was 185 of 283 passing for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an injury-riddled final season with Kentucky. In two seasons with the Wildcats, Levis accumulated 5,233 passing yards and 54 total touchdowns.
