A day after losing the commitment of class of 2023 three-star quarterback Marcus Stokes, Penn State on Friday rebounded by landing a verbal pledge from defensive back Elliot Washington II. The four-star class of 2023 standout previously committed to Alabama in January.
Washington recently visited Penn State on June 10.
“I would like to thank the University of Alabama, Coach Saban, Coach Gillespie and Coach (Travaris Robinson) for your time and effort during my recruitment,” Washington posted to Twitter on Friday. “After exploring all options throughout my recruitment process, I will be decommitting from the University of Alabama. After further conversation with my family, I will be committing to… The Pennsylvania State University. 1000% committed.”
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Washington plays both cornerback and safety at Venice High School in Venice, Florida. 247Sports lists him as the No. 12 safety in the class of 2023, and the outlet ranks him as the No. 31 prospect nationally. He’s the third member of the 2023 class from the Sunshine State, as he joins fellow four-star safeties King Mack (Fort Lauderdale) and Conrad Hussey (Fort Lauderdale).
“A versatile defensive back with an elite burst that has been getting varsity snaps since he was in eighth grade,” 247Sports Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins wrote in his evaluation of Washington. “Owns a muscular build and is already hovering around 195 pounds. Still room, however, to add some more mass and could eventually tack on 15 pounds or more to his stocky frame, if desired. Has spent much of prep career working on the outside, but figures to settle in as a slot corner or box safety at the next level given physical nature and lack of length.”
Penn State now has 16 verbal commitments from members of the 2023 class. 247Sports ranks the Nittany Lions’ 2023 haul to date No. 5 nationally.
