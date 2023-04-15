STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State’s Blue team defeated its White counterpart, 10-0, on Saturday at Beaver Stadium during the 2023 Blue-White Game in front of an estimated 63,000 fans.
The annual spring scrimmage marked the conclusion of Penn State’s allotted 15 spring practices ahead of the Nittany Lions' season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2.
“I thought the team was broken up to be competitive, and I thought it was – there’s a lot of value in that,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
The intrasquad scrimmage featured four 11-minute quarters and a 12-minute halftime, and a variety of players ranging from experienced starters to early enrollee freshmen played in the contest.
Here are five things that stood out during Saturday’s Blue-White Game:
Competition at WR: Finding a viable No. 3 option at wide receiver was an emphasis for the offense this spring. Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders were widely mentioned as candidates. Evans certainly helped his case with an impressive showing. Evans scored the game’s first touchdown on the Blue team’s second possession. Quarterback Drew Allar connected with Evans on the 28-yard scoring play. Evans finished with 61 yards receiving (four receptions) in the first half, and he ended with 80 yards receiving and one touchdown on five catches.
“I thought Omari really stepped up, and we need that third wideout to step up,” Franklin said. “That was exciting to see him make some plays out there.”
Saunders secured his first reception of the contest in the second quarter, a 17-yard gain. He later hauled in receptions of 16, 23 and 1 yard to finish with 57 yards receiving on four catches.
Rojas’ first impression: Penn State plucked linebacker Tony Rojas from Northern Virginia during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The former four-star prospect joined the Nittany Lions in January as an early enrollee and packed 29 pounds on his frame, according to Franklin.
Rojas made his Beaver Stadium debut with positive results on Saturday. The freshman recorded a game-high nine tackles – including six solo stops – to finish with one of the afternoon’s most promising outings. Rojas also tallied a pass breakup.
Penn State’s linebacker corps is deep with returning talent in Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs, but Rojas’ skillset and athleticism could be tapped into early in his career.
“Ever since he came in, he’s made continuous improvements every week, every day,” Carter said of Rojas’ spring. “He comes out here and he’s ready to work. He’s in the film room trying to learn, trying to get into the playbook so we can come out and be helpful for us this year.”
Second-year arms: Penn State quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula combined to go 29 of 57 passing for 294 yards with one touchdown. Allar connected on 19 of his 30 attempts and tallied 202 yards, while Pribula recorded 10 completions on 27 passes for 92 yards.
Allar has the most in-game experience between the two signal-callers, but Franklin this spring has pointed to Pribula’s legs as a valuable asset to the offense. Pribula wasn’t able to take full advantage of his legs on Saturday, as quarterbacks weren’t live.
Allar in the third quarter produced one of the game’s most highlight-worthy plays when he navigated the pocket and side-armed a 7-yard completion to Saunders.
Budding defensive talent: Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and safety Kevin Winston Jr. turned in stellar outings for the White team’s defense. The sophomore duo combined for 10 total tackles, with Winston responsible for six of those stops. Dennis-Sutton tallied a game-best two sacks and added a quarterback hurry to his stat line.
Penn State loses a two-year starter at safety in 2023 with the departure of Ji’Ayir Brown, but the position group returns experienced players in Keaton Ellis and Jaylen Reed.
“(For) all of us, it’s time to step up,” Winston said postgame. “With (Ji’Ayir) leaving, we all have to step up equally, and everybody just has to take their game to another level.”
Captains named: Following the Blue-White Games, Franklin announced Penn State’s three captains for the 2023 season. The group includes safety Keaton Ellis, offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and linebacker Dom DeLuca.
Fashanu collected second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from conference coaches and the Associated Press. Ellis logged 13 starts last season, his second at safety after switching over from cornerback. DeLuca is set to begin his third season with the program. He earned a scholarship in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.