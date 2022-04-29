STATE COLLEGE – Arnold Ebiketie made a successful jump from the American Athletic Conference to the Big Ten. The defensive end will now have an opportunity to thrive in the NFL.
On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons selected Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the second Nittany Lion taken in this year’s draft. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson went to the Washington Commanders as the No. 16 overall pick on Thursday.
In just one season at Penn State, Ebiketie earned first-team all-Big Ten honors both by conference coaches and select members of the Big Ten media after a productive campaign that saw him rank third in the conference behind 9.5 sacks.
Ebiketie made his mark in college as a defensive end, but during his interview at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, last month he said he views his versatility as a strength.
“I think I’m versatile enough to play a different position if they need me to drop into coverage, if they need me to be in a 4-3 system where I have to rush most of the time,” Ebiketie said. “So it depends on what system I’m in. I think I’m comfortable doing a little bit of everything.”
Ebiketie joined the Nittany Lions last summer as a Temple transfer and thrived nearly immediately at his new destination. CBS Sports last June pegged the former Temple Owl “top impact transfer” and it didn’t take Ebiketie long to make an impression on his new coaches.
“It came down to Penn State for me because not only does Penn State have a great family environment, but I also knew the assistant defensive lineman coach Deion Barnes, and I felt like having that connection was the perfect fit for me,” Ebiketie said last month during an interview with Between the Hashes.
In Penn State’s season-opening win against then-No. 12 Wisconsin, Ebiketie registered seven tackles. He also netted a late-game sack and blocked a field-goal attempt in the eventual win against the Badgers.
Ebiketie, a Silver Spring, Maryland, native strung together consecutive sacks during a four-week stretch in contests against Villanova, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois. He tallied a season-high 10 tackles against the Illini.
The 6-foot-3, 256-pound defender helped anchor a Nittany Lions defensive line that yielded just 17.3 points to opposing offenses, which ranked third in the conference.
Ebiketie finished his lone season in State College with 62 total tackles – including 34 solo stops – with 18 tackles for a loss. Ebiketie’s 18 tackles for a loss only trailed Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal among Big Ten defenders.
“Purposeful rusher with good length,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his overview of the defender. “Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He's not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket.”
Ebiketie and his family moved to the United States from Cameroon when was 12 years old. The relocation helped pique his interest in football, a sport he said he’s grown to love and appreciate for the many lessons it’s offered.
“Soccer was my first love, so I always played sports,” Ebiketie said during his interview at the combine. “I transitioned to football my sophomore year of high school, and I think the passion for the game came from the fact that I love competing. Every time I go out there I like to give my best, and the lessons that game teaches you off the field.”
