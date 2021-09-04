MADISON, Wis. – Penn State coaches this offseason touted the acquisition of defensive end Arnold Ebiketie from Temple as one that gave the Nittany Lions depth, experience and leadership on the defensive front.
Ebiketie wasted little time showing the college football world what Penn State coaches raved about since his arrival in December, as No. 19 Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 12 Wisconsin (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) 16-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
Ebiketie's first tackle as a Nittany Lion was one that resulted in a four-yard loss for Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi. It took the defender fewer than two minutes into the first quarter to register the statistic.
In the opening quarter, Ebiketie was also credited with a quarterback hurry that was initially ruled a forced fumble. The call was overturned after a review by referees.
He added two more first-quarter tackles during his Penn State debut.
“It felt great despite having the crowd kind of booing us,” Ebiketie said of his first game as a Nittany Lion. “I feel like it kind of gets me going. I love it. Just being out here proving people wrong, because a lot of people doubted us. But in the back of our minds, as a team, we always knew we were going to come out here and compete. We knew what we were capable of. It just felt great to be able to get this win.”
Ebiketie was injured during a play in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room. Wisconsin, which hadn’t scored up until that point, managed its first touchdown of the game during his absence.
Ebiketie returned later in the second half and picked up where he left off. His final tackle of the game produced similar results to that of his first – a loss of yardage as he sacked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz for a seven-yard loss.
“We’ve known – there’s been a buzz about AK since he showed up on campus,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame of Ebiketie’s presence. “He’s an explosive guy. He’s a productive guy. I think he’ll only get better from this.”
The 6-foot-3, 256-pound Ebiketie said he envisioned the moment he’d finally take the field with his new teammates in his mind as the Nittany Lions worked through the spring, the summer and during preseason camp.
For him, soaking up the atmosphere and being a member of the Nittany Lions on Saturday surpassed all expectations he previously held.
“It definitely did,” Ebiketie said with a smile. “Just the fact of me winning with this group of guys. We’re a family, man. We’re really a family in that locker room. Just being able to win with them is special. It’s definitely special.”
