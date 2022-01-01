TAMPA, Fla. – Throughout the week, it was no secret that Penn State’s defense was looking for one of its younger players on the defensive line to seize the opportunity afforded by sweeping departures via opt-outs.
With first-team all-Big Ten defensive end Arnold Ebiketie unavailable after opting out in favor of preparing for the NFL draft, the Nittany Lions needed to find a suitable replacement.
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Smith Vilbert answered the challenge, which should give Penn State fans reason for optimism about his potential on defense.
In his first collegiate start, Vilbert recorded three sacks to tie an Outback Bowl record. He shares the honor with four other players.
“That is promising for our future,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Vilbert’s outing. “It’s going to be really, really important that he continues to grow and continues to develop. Coming to Penn State, he was a new-to-football guy, being mainly a basketball player. (We’re) excited about his development, and that’ll be something to build off of for sure.”
Vilbert entered the weekend having seen playing time on nine occasions this season. Saturday, however, marked his first start.
“All those guys had faith in me in practice,” Vilbert said. “It felt good that coach believed in me… I’m just appreciative for coaching believing in me, and telling me I’m going to start this game.”
Vilbert ended the contest with four tackles. His first came via a first-quarter takedown of Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson on a 1-yard gain. From there, Vilbert tallied a trio of sacks of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Two of the sacks resulted in 4-yard losses, while the third was a 9-yard loss.
“Those guys were tough opponents,” Vilbert said of the Razorbacks. “I’ve never seen a quarterback like that.”
Vilbert said the impressive output was the culmination of training and mentorship from former Nittany Lion standouts like Shaka Toney (Washington Football Team), Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers) and Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens).
“All those guys, I keep in touch with them on how I can improve my game,” Vilbert said.
Vilbert also said he’s worked with Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa on how best to watch and analyze game film.
“He just taught me how to watch and break each individual down,” Vilbert said. “Watch what I focus on, and stuff like that.”
While Vilbert will return to the Nittany Lions’ defense next year, Luketa announced not long after the conclusion of the Outback Bowl that he will not return for the 2022 season, but will instead enter the NFL draft.
Although the Nittany Lions will replace several players on defense next season, Luketa isn’t worried about Vilbert. After watching him play and practice for the past two seasons, Luketa has full confidence that Vilbert is capable of turning out more performances like the one he had against Arkansas in his first career start.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Luketa said. “This is exactly who Smith is going to be. He’s an extremely talented player… He’s starting to come into his (own) and display that he can be as dominant as anyone in the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.