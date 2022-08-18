STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State football coach James Franklin announced senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll and redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland each have been named team captains for the 2022 season.
Clifford and Sutherland become the first four-time team captains in program history. Mustipher returns for his second season as a team captain.
Brown has appeared in 22 career games at Penn State, making 13 starts. He tied for the nation's lead with six interceptions in 2021. Brown became the first Nittany Lion to record six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a season since Alan Zemaitis in 2005. The safety tied a Penn State bowl record with two interceptions in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas on Jan. 1 and was named to the 2021 Big Ten third team.
Clifford has played in 38 career games, making 33 starts. He is one of three Penn State players to reach 8,000 yards of total offense and one of three quarterbacks to eclipse 7,500 career passing yards. He sits as the current all-time leader at Penn State in completion percentage (.603). Clifford ranks second in career passing touchdowns (62), third in passing yardage (7,839), completions (607) and passing efficiency (141.2), fourth in attempts (1,006), tied for seventh in yards per passing attempt (7.8), eighth in lowest interception percentage (2.49) and 10th in touchdown pass percentage (6.16) and wins as a starting quarterback (21). He is third in school history in 300-yard passing games (7) and 200-yard games (19).
Among Penn State quarterbacks, Clifford is third all-time in rushing yardage (897) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). He is second all-time in program history in career total yards (8,736) and touchdowns responsible for (72).
Mustipher is also a member of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists. He has appeared in 40 career games at Penn State, making 16 starts. Mustipher was named to the 2021 Big Ten second team by the coaches. He made 21 tackles (16 solo) to go with three tackles for loss and a sack in six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury at Iowa.
Scruggs has appeared in 21 career games at Penn State, making 13 starts. He started all 13 games in 2021 and has showed off versatility by playing guard and center at Penn State.
Stoll has been Penn State's primary long snapper for 35 career games. He earned a scholarship in the summer of 2020.
Sutherland has appeared in 45 career games, including three starts, at Penn State. He earned bachelor's degree in labor and employment relations in December 2020 and is currently pursuing a master's degree in educational leadership. Sutherland lined up at linebacker and safety in 2021, making 24 tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup. He recorded first career interception against Rutgers in 2021. Sutherland blocked two punts against Idaho in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.