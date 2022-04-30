STATE COLLEGE – Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the 221st pick during the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native played in 12 games last season and ended his final year with the program with 32 tackles. Big Ten coaches and select members of the conference’s media voted Castro-Fields an honorable mention All-Big Ten player at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
“Congratulations Tariq,” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “You’ve earned this opportunity. Continue to chase your dreams and compete each and every day.”
Castro-Fields leaves Penn State with 30 career starts.
He arrived at the program in 2017 and played in 12 games that season, ending the year as an honorable mention All-Freshman team selection by BTN.com.
As a sophomore, Castro-Fields received his first start for the Nittany Lions’ contest against Pittsburgh, and he started two more games during his second season. He posted 32 tackles with seven passes defended.
Castro-Fields established himself as a mainstay in Penn State’s secondary a year later as a junior, logging 12 starts in which he tallied 52 tackles and two interceptions.
Injuries stifled Castro-Fields in 2020, limiting him to just three starts and sidelining him for the Nittany Lions’ remaining six games during the coronavirus-shortened season. He recorded 12 tackles that year.
Castro-Fields posted 138 career tackles and three interceptions in 51 games as a Nittany Lion.
“Every team needs corners,” Castro-Fields said during Penn State’s pro day. “You just look at the trades that have been happening with receivers and things like that, so I think I’m primed for the best position on the field. (I’m) handling everything I need to do and I’m taking all the steps. Where I’m going to land is where I’m going to land.”
