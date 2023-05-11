STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter and junior cornerback Kalen King each have earned spots on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
The IMPACT Foundation announced the 42 candidates and Penn State is one of seven schools with multiple candidates, joining Alabama, Louisiana State, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern California and Texas Christian.
The 42-man watch list is comprised of 16 linebackers, 13 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen.
Named after former Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ronnie Lott, the trophy annually goes to the defensive IMPACT player of the year, a player who makes the biggest difference on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.
The annual winner is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation. The winner is announced at a gala event at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California on Dec. 10.
King was named to the Big Ten third team and totaled 30 tackles, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022. He led the Big Ten in passes defended (21) and pass breakups.
Carter joined Deion Barnes (10 TFLs, six sacks in 2012) as the only Penn State freshmen to record 10-plus tackles for loss and six-plus sacks in a season. He was one of eight linebackers (10 instances) to put up 10-plus tackles for loss and six-plus sacks in a season at Penn State. Carter was named to the 2022 Big Ten second team after compiling 56 tackles, 10.5 stops for loss, 6 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He led the team in sacks and was second in tackles and tackles for loss. He paced all Big Ten freshmen in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles, and was second in tackles (56).
