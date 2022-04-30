STATE COLLEGE – Jesse Luketa is headed to the NFC West after the Arizona Cardinals drafted the former Nittany Lions’ defender on Saturday with the 256th pick during the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
“You are not only a great football player, but more importantly you’re a great person,” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “The Arizona Cardinals are gaining a selfless, motivated leader and teammate. You will always be family and I will always be here for you.”
Luketa spent his first three seasons at linebacker before moving to a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role in 2021 to reinforce the Nittany Lions’ defensive front.
“They love my demeanor, they love my film, whether it’s at the defensive end or the outside linebacker position, it presents a lot of value in versatility so it doesn’t really matter where they play me,” Luketa said during Penn State’s pro day when asked what he’s heard from interested teams.
Luketa started eight contests last year and registered the first pick-six of his career when he returned an interception for a touchdown against Ball State.
He tallied 61 total tackles – including 34 solo stops – and ranked third on the defense for tackles for a loss (8.5). Luketa was named an honorable mention all-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and select members of the Big Ten media in 2021.
As a junior, Luketa’s 59 tackles were the second-most among Nittany Lions defenders. He made his first career start as a sophomore in 2019. He ended that season with 24 total tackles and four passes defended.
In four seasons, Luketa posted 143 total tackles to go with one fumble recovery and an interception.
Luketa was the second former Penn State player to be drafted in the seventh round. Offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 249th pick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.