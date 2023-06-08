STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Big Ten Conference announced opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons. With the additions of Southern California and UCLA into the conference, 2024 will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format.
Penn State’s 2024 home schedule will consist of games against Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Southern California at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions will travel to Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
In 2025, Penn State hosts Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers and UCLA. The Nittany Lions will play at Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Southern California.
The 2024 Big Ten football season will also debut the "Flex Protect Plus" model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities. Each member institution will continue to play nine league games per season, and teams will compete against every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.
Conference schedules will include 11 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries as well as trophy games. These matchups were finalized in conjunction with all 16 member institutions to ensure the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves.
The guaranteed annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin and Southern California-UCLA. The other two play opponents for each member institution will change every two years.
The 2024 season will conclude with the annual Big Ten championship game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season, with the winner earning the league title. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced later.
The 2024 and 2025 opponent rotations were approved by the Big Ten administrators council after careful consideration and constructs that included maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff. Other criteria include balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference and time zones; balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools; and balance and maximization of television inventory each season.
The game dates for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year.
