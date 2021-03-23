STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s 2021 Pro Day, slated for 11 a.m. Thursday will be broadcasted live on Big Ten Network. Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and Krystle Rich will have the call.
The broadcast will take place at Holuba Hall. Coverage of Penn State’s eight participants will carry for two hours.
Six Penn State football players – TE Pat Freiermuth, OL Will Fries, OL Michal Menet, DE Jayson Oweh, LB Micah Parsons and DE Shaka Toney – each earned official invitations to the 2021 NFL Combine. S Lamont Wade and OL Steven Gonzalez will also participate.
