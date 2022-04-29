STATE COLLEGE – Last year, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker announced his return to the program for 2021, later explaining he had unfinished business after the Nittany Lions managed just four wins in 2020.
In doing so, Brisker also helped raise his draft stock.
The Chicago Bears drafted Brisker on Friday with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the second Nittany Lion to hear his name called in the second round. Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie went to the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 38 overall pick.
“Sometimes I think I might cry, sometimes I think might not,” Brisker said on Wednesday during an interview on the Jim Rome Show when discussing hearing his name called. “I think I’ll be very emotional just because of everything that I’ve been through, that my family has been through, just what it took to get here. And then not having my brother (Tale' Brisker) here, I think about him. Part of me will be emotional because this is a big thing for my family.”
Brisker joined the program in 2019 as a transfer from Lackawanna College. He played in each of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games that year, ending the season with 32 total tackles and two interceptions.
Brisker made a splash with a standout 2020 season that marked his first as a starter. That year, he recorded 57 total tackles – including 33 solo halts – and tallied one interception with seven passes defended. Conference coaches named him a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
Brisker began the 2021 as a preseason second-team All-Associated Press selection, and he appeared on watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik (best defensive player) and Jim Thorpe (top defensive back) awards and the Bronko Nagurski (defensive player of the year) Trophy.
Brisker in 2021 tallied 64 total tackles – including 38 solo stops – to go with two interceptions, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery. His 64 tackles included 5.5 for a loss, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten among all defensive backs.
“You are an incredible young man and football player,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in tweet about Brisker on Friday. “We couldn’t be happier for you and your family. Your love for the game, dedication and hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career.”
The Pittsburgh native earned a bevy of postseason accolades, including being named a first-team all-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and select members of the Big Ten media. He was also named a first-team all-Big Ten selection by The Associated Press.
In addition to helping the Nittany Lions’ on-field efforts over the past three seasons, Brisker has excelled as a mentor. Current Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown, a former teammate of Brisker’s at Lackawanna College, this spring credited him for setting an example on and off the field Brown and the Nittany Lions’ other safeties can carry into the future.
“I feel like I’m a great leader, especially on and off the field,” Brisker said during his interview at the NFL combine. “On the field, I’ve shown what I can do. I’m very vocal. I’ve shown what I can do through my work ethic, especially in the offseason. That’s very important. A lot of guys, they don’t love the offseason, but I love the offseason. It’s where I showed I can win every workout, that I can build more chemistry. I’m a great teammate, also. Off the field, I’ve shown that I carry myself as a professional.”
