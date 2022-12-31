LOS ANGELES – Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter has Utah’s full attention.
Utes quarterback Cam Rising, and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, this week heaped praise on the freshman’s athletic prowess and football acumen as they recognized him by name when assessing the competition as No. 11 Penn State (10-2) and No. 8 Utah (10-3) conclude the season at 5 p.m. on Monday in the Rose Bowl.
The observations from Rising and Ludwig are both accurate and well-deserved.
Carter enters Monday’s season finale as Penn State’s leader in total tackles (55), sacks (6.5) and tackles for a loss (10.5). His two forced fumbles tie safety Ji’Ayir Brown for tops among Nittany Lion defenders. Carter earned accolades this season as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches, and he was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
From first taking the field in early September for the season-opener at Purdue to tallying a season-best two sacks against Michigan State in late November, Carter said he’s evolved over the past few months.
“(I’ve) learned a lot,” Carter said on Saturday of his inaugural season at the college level. “Just getting that experience, getting the reps from the beginning of the season to the end of the season, you learn a bunch of stuff – how to prepare and how to get better throughout every game.”
For Carter, the acclimation process from high school to college was made easier because of the support he received since arriving on campus.
Carter said linebacker and team captain Jonathan Sutherland along with position mate Curtis Jacobs immediately embraced him, and he’s benefitted from mentorship from former Nittany Lions linebacker and current defensive analyst Dan Connor and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.
“They all embrace me and teach me the ways,” Carter said.
Sophomore linebacker Kobe King pointed to Carter’s maturity as a trait he believes has helped accelerate Carter’s development. Just one season ago, King was in Carter’s shoes as a true freshman linebacker at a program known for its rich history at the position.
“He’s been like a sponge ever since he’s gotten here,” King said of Carter. “But I think he really came in with a great mindset. He’s focused, he’s attentive, and just wants always to get better and compete.
"I think, really, that was the best thing for him. Coming in with a group of guys like we have in our linebacker room to learn from and connect with and build with just made him better, and it made us better, as well.”
Carter’s play this year has put the Big Ten and college football on notice. And although he’s experienced much success early in his career, he believes his best football has yet to be played.
“I don’t think it’s clicked yet,” Carter said with a laugh. “I think I’m just getting started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.