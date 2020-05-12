STATE COLLEGE – The Penn State football program saw six alums sign undrafted free agent contracts after having five players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Nittany Lions have 11 players from the 2019 team with NFL opportunities.
The undrafted free agent signees include tight end Nick Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders), wide receiver Dan Chisena (Minnesota Vikings), punter Blake Gillikin (New Orleans Saints), offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez (Arizona Cardinals), linebacker Jan Johnson (Houston Texans) and safety Garrett Taylor (Buffalo Bills).
Bowers caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
Chisena was a standout on special teams, recording four tackles last season.
Gillikin was a four-year starting punter, averaging 42.2 yards per punt in 2019. He was a 2019 team captain, tying for second all-time with an average of 43 yards per punt and landing 53 punts inside the opponent’s 10-yard line. He is the only player in program history with seven punts of 65 or more yards and the only punter with four 70-plus yard punts in a season or career.
Gonzalez earned a spot on the media’s 2019 Big Ten second team, starting all 13 games at left guard.
Johnson, a 2019 team captain, made 13 starts last season. He compiled 62 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
Taylor, a 2019 team captain, totaled 84 tackles and picked off a pass in 13 starts during the 2019 season. He was a four-time Big Ten academic honoree.
